South Africa: Early-Morning Breakdowns, but Eskom Not Expecting Load Shedding

22 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Fin24

Eskom said on Friday morning that it does not expect any load shedding during the day, despite what it described as a constrained and vulnerable electricity system.

Generating plants are still performing at very low levels of reliability, Eskom said, with some unplanned breakdowns at 06:00 on Friday morning.Loadshedding will only be implemented if absolutely necessary, the power utility promised. It added that there is currently sufficient diesel for its open cycle gas turbines and water at the pumped storage schemes to supplement the shortage of capacity, if required. Unplanned outages above 9 500 MW mean Eskom has to resort to emergency power generation by using open cycle gas turbines and pumped-storage hydroelectric plants. These are very expensive ways of generating power, particularly the gas turbines, which require large quantities of diesel.

The system is closely monitored, but any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns, could result in load shedding at short notice.

Eskom has not yet provided an indication of the prospects of load shedding for the weekend.

Find your load shedding schedule here.

* Compiled by Carin Smith

Source: Fin24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Infrastructure
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Cameroon Teenager Wins International Children's Peace Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.