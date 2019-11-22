Malawi Impounds Tons of Banned Thin Plastics From Chinese Manufacturer

22 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Environmental Affairs department on Thursday confiscated tons of the banned thin plastics from a Chinese manufacturer.

The ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining spokesperson Sangwani Phiri said this exercise follows impounding of a Chinese vehicle by the police on November 18 in Lilongwe.

"The confiscation of such a large quantity of the contraband consignment by members of the Malawi Police Service is testament of the existing strong collaboration and cooperation that has long existed between us and them," he said.

The government is enforcing a ban of manufacturing, importing, production and use of such banned plastic materials that fall short of the recommended wall thickness of 60 micrometres.

Phiri said the confiscated thin plastics will be exhibited in court against the manufacturer, Qingdao company..

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
External Relations
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Crisis as Taps Run Dry in Zimbabwe's Second Largest City

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.