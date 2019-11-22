Malawi Impounds Tons of Banned Thin Plastics From Chinese Manufacturer

Environmental Affairs department on Thursday confiscated tons of the banned thin plastics from a Chinese manufacturer.

The ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining spokesperson Sangwani Phiri said this exercise follows impounding of a Chinese vehicle by the police on November 18 in Lilongwe.

"The confiscation of such a large quantity of the contraband consignment by members of the Malawi Police Service is testament of the existing strong collaboration and cooperation that has long existed between us and them," he said.

The government is enforcing a ban of manufacturing, importing, production and use of such banned plastic materials that fall short of the recommended wall thickness of 60 micrometres.

Phiri said the confiscated thin plastics will be exhibited in court against the manufacturer, Qingdao company..