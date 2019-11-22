Zimbabwe: Chombo Gets His 'Scandalous' Passport Again

Former Minister of Finance Ignatius Chombo being escorted into Harare Magistrates court under heavy security from Military police and prison officers during his bail ruling (file photo).

Former cabinet minister Ignatius Chombo finally got his passport back to allow him to travel to South Africa to seek medical attention before the 3rd of December 2019.

A few months ago, Chombo's passport caused a stir when suspected state security agents repossessed it from him when he was about to board a plane to South Africa to seek medical attention.

In granting Chombo's application, the High Court ordered the former Local government minister to surrender title deeds for his Marlborough property as surety.

Chombo, currently out on bail is facing several charges including criminal abuse of office and violating Section 4(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Chapter 9:16).

Allegations are that on a date unknown to the State, Chimba wrote a memo dated June 13, 2008 to the City of Harare, indicating he had no objection to a double transfer of a property in Glen Lorne to Chimeri.

He also did not object to Chimeri being given title deeds to the said property, which had been acquired illegally and sold to him by Chombo. According to the State, Chimba also influenced Harare City Council to illegally get compensation for the said piece of land, which had been sold by Chombo.

Chombo is one of the former president, Robert Mugabe's ministers who were arrested on criminal abuse of office following a coup which saw President Emerson Mnangagwa take over power.

Some of the former ministers who were arrested after Mugabe stepped down include former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi and Saviour Kasukuwere, who both left the country after their passports were released.

High CourtIgnatiuos Chombo