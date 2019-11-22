Zimbabwe: ED Was Behind Mugabe's Brutality - Chamisa

The numbers of people who have so far been charged with treason under President Emerson Mnangagwa's government is becoming worrisome for he has beaten the late former President Robert Mugabe who was in power for more than 30 years, opposition MDC leader Chamisa has said.

During his Hope of the Nation Address (HONA) at the party headquarters, Chamisa blamed all the brutal attacks on people by the police and military during the Mugabe era on Mnangagwa whom he labelled a dictator.

"This whole police brutality, we can now see the real person who was behind it during the reign of Mugabe.

"It is now end time for them, dictators do not stay long in power, even the police they are behaving in that way because they know the time is up, we are coming and the change is near in no time," said Chamisa.

Since Mnangagwa assumed power in November 2017, over 20 people including ZCTU leader Peter Mutasa, ThisFlag founder Evan Mawarire and many others have been dragged before the courts on treason charges.

According to top lawyer, Obey Shava, who is with the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) which has handled most of the cases, the number of people charged with treason, which carries a death penalty, has risen to shocking figures in few months.

The National Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (Nango) said the arrests contradicted the narrative that Zimbabwe was in a new dispensation.

"Shrinking of civic space is exacerbating by the day and this is against the expectations of citizens on the 'Second Republic' which projected itself as an inclusive, open, tolerant government that wants to distinguish itself from the past experiences," Nango said.

During Mugabe's 37-year reign, notable politicians such as Ndabaningi Sithole, Joshua Nkomo, Dumiso Dabengwa, Lookout Masuku and Morgan Tsvangirai among others were arrested and charged with treason.