South Africa: Man to Appear in Court for Magic Mushrooms

22 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Office of the Provincial Commissioner KwaZulu-Natal

DURBAN - On 21 November 2019 an intelligence driven operation was conducted at Cliffdale Road in Hillcrest as part of the Safer Festive Season Operations. The aim of the operation was to root-out the illegal trade of drugs in the province.

The abuse of drugs has a negative impact on our youth and leads to a lot of them resorting to criminal activities to support their addiction. A multi-disciplinary team comprising of various units within the SAPS acted on intelligence with regards to a drug lab in the Assegai area. A raid was executed at the identified premises and police uncovered a psilocybin (magic mushrooms) processing lab with equipment to grow and process the drugs.

All processed and unprocessed psilocybin products as well as equipment were seized by police. A 38-year-old man was placed under arrest for cultivating and processing magic mushrooms on a large scale. The total value of the magic mushrooms seized is estimated at R892,000-00. The suspect will be appearing at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court today.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula was ecstatic with the results of the operation. "We would like to thank our communities for their participation in the fight against drug dealers which has led to many major drug busts since the launch of the SaferFestive Season Operation in the province. We also wish to applaud our Rapid Response Teams who are strategically placed to respond to crimes in progress as well as proactive intelligence during our Festive Season Operations," he said.

