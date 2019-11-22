South Africa: Hawks Shut Down Hydroponic Lab, Dagga Worth R1,2 Million Seized

22 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) Hawks

NORTH WEST - The Hawks' serious Organised Crime Investigation unit with members of K9 Hartebeespootdam shut down a hydroponic dagga lab in Assen following information regarding the cultivation and dealing in dagga activities.

A search warrant was executed wherein a fully-fledged dagga cultivation green house was allegedly discovered. In the green house approximately 148 dagga plants were found. 24 bags containing processed dagga were found in an air-conditioned room. Further bags of processed dagga were found in the house whilst some were stashed in the ceiling.

Three suspects aged between 28 and 49 were subsequently arrested. Preliminary investigations reveal that the main suspect is linked to other cases of dealing in dagga, and was once declared an undesirable person in the country.

The trio is set to appear at the Brits Magistrate's Court on 25 November 2019, facing charges of Cultivating and Dealing in Dagga.

Read the original article on SAPS.

