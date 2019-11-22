South Africa: Eastern Cape Safety and Liaison Hosts Imbizo in Lady Frere, 24 Nov

22 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

A turn-around plan to overcome rampant criminal activities in Lady Frere

The Department of Safety and Liaison (DSL) in collaboration with the Emalahleni Local Municipality will host a massive Imbizo at Maqhashu Administrative Area in Lady Frere. This came about as a result of rampant criminal activities that have become so widespread in the area. The criminal activities that are rife in the area range from rapes to murders.

This wave of crime has emanated from substance abuse among young and old, and has contributed to a myriad of social-ills in the area.

"In this regard, as the Department of Safety and Liaison, we are calling upon all members of the community in the area, to refrain from embarking on criminal activities, instead they should become integral partners of government in the fight against crime. As government we came to a realization that alone we cannot win the fight against crime without the support of the communities. Communities should now take centre stage and assist the government in exposing criminal elements so that the people could live in peace and harmony with one another."

This programme will be graced by the presence of the political leadership from both the provincial and local spheres of Government.

Members of the Media Fraternity are hereby invited to come and cover the programme:

The programme is scheduled as follows:

Date: 24 November 2019 (Sunday)

Time: 10h00am

Venue: Maqhashu Administrative Area (Lady Frere)

Issued by: Eastern Cape Safety and Liaison

