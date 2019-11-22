Nigeria: Oil, Gas Suppliers Group Seek Govt, State Support to Curb Adulterated Fuel

22 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) has reaffirmed its commitment to partner the federal and state governments to combat adulterated petroleum products in Nigeria.

The National President of NOGASA, Mr Benneth Korie who said this, also promised to work closely with government to eradicate pipeline vandalism.

The president was quoted by the National Public Relations Officer of NOGASA Chief Chinedu Ukadike in a statement issued in Abuja on the outcome of the inauguration of the Edo, Osun and Oyo executive council of the association.

Korie, who was represented by the National Secretary of NOGASA in Edo Mr Tunde David said the association's business is to source petroleum products from approved depots.

"One of the detrimental factors that have terribly affected the noble business of petroleum product supply in Nigeria is adulteration; another is the vandalisation of petroleum products pipelines.

NOGASA is opposed to these sharp practices and others in the petroleum industry and is willing to partner with governments to discourage them by all means and standards at its disposal," the president said.

He advised oil and gas marketers who patronized illegal depots to desist from such, saying it contributed to damages resulting from adulterated products.

He reiterated that the association had been overhauled to tackle challenges and ensure sustainable growth of the petroleum industry sector.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

