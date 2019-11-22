Kenya: FKF Releases Schedule for County Polls

22 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Football Kenya Federation's (FKF) Electoral Board on Thursday announced the venues and timelines of its county elections set to take place Saturday.

Electoral Board chairman Robert Wamukoya also led his team in training the returning officers at the federation's Kandanda House headquarters at Kasarani.

"The returning officers have been given a list of eligible voters in their stations. As soon as every person on the list has voted, they will close the station publicly and proceed to tally the votes, thereafter, announcing and issuing the winner with a certificate," said Wamukoya.

The polls will be conducted in 18 of the 47 counties with the voters choosing the chairman, secretary general, treasurer, youth and women representative. There will be no polls for the remaining seats as the candidates are unopposed.

Kitale Showground will act as the polling centre for Trans Nzoia County, while Kakamega Hill School and Shanzu Teachers College will play host to voters from Kakamega and Mombasa counties, respectively. The exercise will take place between 9-4pm.

The polls will proceed despite a request by the Sports Registrar for them to be rescheduled. There are also three cases in the High Court and Sports Disputes Tribunal challenging the elections.

