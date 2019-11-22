Zimbabwe: PAC Public Hearings Aborted

22 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

The public hearings by the Public Accounts Committee have been abandoned for the second week running after Zanu PF legislators demanded the recusal of Mr Tendai Biti from chairing proceedings following the MDC Alliance's refusal to recognise President Mnangagwa as the legitimate Head of State and Government.

The objection against Mr Biti's chairmanship was raised by Chegutu West representative Cde Dexter Nduna and was supported by Chipinge South representative Cde Enoch Porusingazi and Mberengwa North's Tafanana Zhou.

The meeting was aborted when officials from Fertiliser, Seed and Grain were giving evidence on their role in the Command Agriculture Programme.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Cameroon Teenager Wins International Children's Peace Prize
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.