Kenya: Coastal Kings Fight for Division One Promotion

22 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Coastal Kings Basketball Club is determined to win the play-off semi-final series this weekend and get promotion to Division One in the National Classic Basketball League.

However, the self-sponsored team is appealing for support from Coast leaders.

The Mombasa-based team had a brilliant regular season, finishing in a respectable second position. The team is tied 1-1 in the play-offs with Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), whom they must beat to climb the ladder.

Kings coach Anthony Ojukwu, however, says this can only be possible if Coast leaders and business people rally behind the team financially so that the players can concentrate on the game.

"As we speak, we have no money to even buy water during a home game. In most cases, players have been forced to dig deep into their pockets for games outside Mombasa. This has been a big challenge," Ojukwu said.

He said the team, made mainly of home-grown players, has a bright future. Ojukwu said the team has played together as a team for many years right from high school.

In Game One of the play-offs at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium in Nairobi, Coastal Kings defeated JKUAT 59-50 but found the going tough on Sunday when they lost 58-67 to a more determined JKAUT.

The Juja-based students travel to Mombasa this weekend for the next three games in the semi-finals being played on the best-of-five series.

Meanwhile, Ojukwu who is also the KPA men's coach says the team wants to finish the job against Strathmore Blades in Mombasa when the teams meet for Game Two of the quarter-finals.

He said the Dockers huge 86-73 win against Blades in Nairobi was a statement that things will be tougher.

