South Africa: The Provincial Annual Excellence Awards

22 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Northern Cape SAPS is celebrating the consecutive excellence awards today, 22 November 2019.

The annual courteous event is primarily for honouring members who have outdone themselves in terms of sporting and service delivery.

The event is amongst others attended by the MEC for Transport Safety and Liaison Ms Nontobeko Vilakazi, MEC for COGHSTA Mr Bently Vass, Deputy National Lt Gen Mgwenya, Provincial Commissioners, Provincial Heads, Cluster Commanders, Station Commanders, Director General Advocate Bekebeke, Community Police Board members, Junior Commissioners

Chaplain Colonel Colane opened the ceremony with a powerful prayer.

The Executive Mayor of the Sol Plaatje Local Municipality, Mr P Mabilo rendered a welcome address and a representative from our three Trade Unions, POPCRU, SAPU and Northern Cape Provincial Community Police Board delivered a message of support.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General RP Shivuri addressed all the distinguished guests and proudly congratulated the winners for their undying efforts and diligence. General Shivuri requested Lt Gen Zuma, Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga to deliver motivational talk.

A tremendous entertainment by SAPS Provincial band and prov Polmusca choir kept everyone amused.

SAPS members and Public Service Act members from all levels in the service are receiving awards. Great accolades were also achieved in the arena of sport, persons living with disabilities, best police stations, reservists and Community Police Forums of the year.

Provincial Commissioner's awards, MEC awards, Monetary awards and Premier's awards are still to be awarded to the winners.

