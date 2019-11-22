Nigeria: Buhari Committed to Creating Jobs for Youths - Minister

22 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Titus Eleweke

Awka — The Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah has said that president Muhammad Buhari is determined to lift many Nigerians out of poverty through skills acquisitions.

He said if Nigerians have the needed skills ,they will create wealth and be lifted out of poverty.

The Minister made the disclosure during his official visit to the Metallurgical Training Institute , Onitsha Anambra yesterday.

"President Buhari is passionate about lifting many Nigerians out of poverty through skills acquisitions," he said.

According to him, the institute which was designed to bequeath skills to Nigerians , would be given all necessary attentions to make it one of the most competitive institute in the world.

He said the first thing towards moving the institute to next level was by regularising the enabling laws ,while the next was exposing it to international organisations.

"We want to make the institute to compete favourably with its counterpart all over the world. Our plans of moving it to next level is by exposing it to International level.

The ministry of Mines and steel development will do the needful to make the institute great and we are committed to doing that," he said.

According to him,if the institute run as one of the best , it would help to create Jobs to many Nigerians,which is the dream of the present administration.

He also disclosed that the ministry of Mines and steel development wants be one of the ministries that create jobs in the country.

He said that within the next one year the institute would be a reference point in the country.

