The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council has announced that 2019 Grade Seven results are out.

Indigenous languages recorded highest pass rates with Shona and Ndebele recording above 80 percent pass rate. Zimsec board chair Mr Eddie Mwenje said students would collect their results from their respective centres from Monday.

The 2019 national pass rate is 46.9 percent down from last year's 52.08 percent.

More to follow ...