Zimbabwe: Mthuli Skirts Question On Chinese Support Money Again

22 November 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Finance and Economic Development Minister, Mthuli Ncube once again avoided providing the actual figures of the total Chinese bilateral support to Zimbabwe this year, instead telling reporters not to bother themselves about the issue.

Ncube understated the figure by a margin of around US$ 133 million in his official figures presented in the 2020 National budget last week prompting interest from all quarters of the country's citizenry on what the exact figure is.

Yet this morning while addressing reporters at his offices, Ncube who is on record advocating for transparency in public funds management chose to be unresponsive upon being quizzed on the issue.

"That issue is closed, we have agreed, if you are asking specifically there is no conversation on that issue. We appreciate all the support we have received from all our bilateral partners, China has done phenomenally well on supporting us, that issue is closed, thank you very much," he said.

Upon further inquiry into the matter by reporters, the Minister still minced his words.

"The issue really was about the accounting methods, the accounting system and both sides have agreed on the best way to do that accounting. We agreed on the figures that's why I said the issue is closed. So if I were you I won't bother with this issue too much. If I were you I wouldn't bother myself with it," said an evidently unsettled Ncube.

In the National budget, the Minister said Chinese support since January to September this year amounted to US$ 3.631.500, an understatement to the Chinese Embassy figure of US$ 136.8 million.

The continuous avoidance to present the factual figures in public has not only sparked widespread resentment over the Minister's attitude but also exposed government's lack of transparency and accountability in managing public funds.

Embassy of ChinaFinance minister Mthuli NcubeGovernment of ZimbabweParliament of ZimbabweTendai Biti

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
External Relations
Asia, Australia, and Africa
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Cameroon Teenager Wins International Children's Peace Prize
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.