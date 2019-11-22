Zimbabwe: Chinwanda New Haz Resident

22 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Columbus Mabika

Holiday Inn Harare general manager Mr Clive Chinwada has today been elected Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) president at the association's annual general meeting in Mutare.

Mr Farai Chimba of the Victoria Falls Hotel was elected first vice president while Mr Brian Nyakutombwa of Montclair Hotel and Casino is the second vice president.

HAZ is the trade association representing and promoting the interests of owners and operators of hotels, restaurants, clubs and related establishments throughout Zimbabwe.

HAZ has been in existence for 71 years and represents an important constituency given the hospitality sector's status as a major employer, earner of foreign currency and contributor to the national economy.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Cameroon Teenager Wins International Children's Peace Prize
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.