Nigeria: Adamawa Utd, Akwa Starlets Pick First League Wins

Struggling Adamawa United and Akwa Starlets defeated their opponents in the remaining midweek matches played yesterday to record first victories in the ongoing Nigeria Professional football League.

At the Pantami stadium in Gombe, Adamawa United who lost 0-2 at Warri Wolves last Sunday recorded a slim 1-0 win over Abia Warriors.

The Yola based club who were seeking their win of the season got off the mark with an eleventh minute goal from Adam Yakubu which was enough to secure all three points for them.

The goal from the home side seemed to have woken the Umuahia warlords as they began to take charge of the game with possession but were unable to make it count.

In the 22nd minute, the Justin Madugu side had an opportunity to double their lead but John Paul spurned the chance to find the back of the net.

At the restart of the second half, Abia Warriors took the fight to the visitors half seeking to restore parity but were denied several times by the heroics of Adamawa United goalkeeper.

The game ended 1-0 as the home side secured their first win of the season to climb to 14th position on 4 points while handing the visiting side their first league defeat.

In the other match of the day, Akwa Starlets also secured their first league win beating Ifeanyi Ubah FC 1-0 in Uyo.

The 'Nnewi Millionaires' who will host Lobi Stars in week 5 also tasted their first defeat in Uyo.

Isaac George's lone strike in the 65th minute was enough for the Akwa Ibom state owned team to win game even as they didn't have a single shot on target in the first half.

Following the victory, Akwa Starlets are 9th on the table with 5 points while IfeanyiUbah are 6th with 7 points.