Nigeria: Prof Sarah Anyanwu Appointed NES First Female President

Professor of Development Economics, University of Abuja, Professor Sarah Olanrewaju Anyanwu, has been appointed the first female president of the Nigerian Economic Society (NES).

Prof Anyanwu was appointed for a two-year term, after the society's 6oth annual conference which held in September 2019.

She is a lecturer in the Department of Economics, University of Abuja and former Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship Studies, in the same institution.

She has 37 years of experience in university system and apart from academic training in economics, she has additional training in preferential trade agreements for development, entrepreneurship development and transfer of knowledge, agricultural trade and export, open and distance learning materials development and UNESCO Harare HIV/AIDS prevention education.

She is a former Senior Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan on Gender and Development Issues in the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser to Mr. President from November 2010 to May 2011.

Her research interests are in development economics, entrepreneurship, macro-economic analysis, poverty reduction, public sector economics, gender issues, education issues, programme and project monitoring and evaluation/ impact assessment, trade promotion, strategic planning, public financial management, human resource and industrial economics, research, and service delivery issues.

Prof. Anyanwu has 75 publications in national and international journals to her credit, including chapters in books as well as 107 papers presented at various conference/seminars/workshops.