Zimbabwe: False Alarm Stirs Commotion

22 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Sallomy Matare

A false fire-alarm followed by a thick dark smoke raised from the Auditor General's offices' roof in Harare's central business district stirred commotion, leaving occupants traumatised as they stampeded to safety.

The incident occurred during lunch time.

Harare City Council's fire brigade rushed to the scene further stirring commotion among those in the vicinity.

Reports say workmen were repairing the roof using tar which produced a thick + dark smoke.

The cloud of smoke alarmed outsiders who then alerted the fire brigade.

A representative from the fire response team, station officer Mr Phillip Marufu confirmed that it was a false alarm and no one was injured.

"There was no fire, it was just repair works which were being undertaken on top of the roof. No injuries occurred."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Cameroon Teenager Wins International Children's Peace Prize
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.