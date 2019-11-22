Nigeria: NPDC Donate 150 Tricycles to Host Communities

22 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

Benin — The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company(NPDC), a subsidiary of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, has donated 150 tricycles(Keke) to its OML 40 host communities in Delta.

NPDC Managing Director, Mansur Sambo, during the presentation of the items yesterday, said the initiative was to ameliorate the hardship in the communities.

Represented by the Acting Manager, Community Relations Noble Imabibo, he said the tricycles were donated to the people of OML 40 to boost their economy.

He added that the development was also aimed at curbing youth restiveness and idleness in the community and making them useful to themselves and the society.

"It is therefore pertinent to utilise this kind gesture to the best of your ability to better your lot and that of your families.

"l advise you to eschew all forms of violence, radicalism and other actions capable of creating societal unrest.

"NPDC is a friend to the communities where it operates. We are partners in progress and we share common bond towards sustaining the existing mutual relationship," Sambo said.

The managing director, who said the tricycles would be shared equitably among the communities, noted that it was done in partnership with Elcrest JV.

The Manager, Community Relations and Security, Elcrest JV. Mrs Frances Omanruaye, commended the community leaders for maintaining peace in their various communities.

"We want to say thank you all because we have achieved the level of peace we needed to do our job."

Speaking on behalf of the community, Obogun Aziboro, the secretary of Tsekelewu community, noted that the gesture would reduce youth restiveness in the area and enhance mutual relationship between NPDC/Elcrest JV and its host communities.

