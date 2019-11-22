Zimbabwe: 'Thank You Warriors, the Future Looks Bright'

THE Zimbabwe Football Association congratulates its Senior Men's team (the Warriors) following their 2-1 win over Zambia in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Lusaka on Tuesday evening.

Indeed, we are proud of this marvelous victory, which comes on the back of another point picked against Botswana at home on 15 November. The performance shows the Warriors are on track to qualify for the Cameroon 2021 finals. They exuded confidence, and professionalism, in their approach to the Zambia match and we applaud the team for their undying spirit.

Our praises also go to coach Joey Antipas and his technical team for the positive approach to the match, knowing fully well it was an important (game) for our prospects of qualifying for the third successive finals.

It has been tough for the Association, considering the legacy debt which we inherited, making it difficult to operate normally.

However, we continue to engage our various partners and this dark chapter shall soon be over. The Warriors put the country first and played for their flag, more than monetary benefits.

The Executive Committee will not take that for granted, hence efforts will be employed to clear their dues and, hopefully, improve the benefits as we seek to foster new relationships with potential sponsors.

We will continue to play our part, as the Board, and support the team in our endeavour to make it to the 2021 finals.

ZIFA also takes this opportunity to thank all our service providers, partners and stakeholders and we urge them to continue their positive contributions towards the success of the Warriors and, indeed, all national teams.

We value you. We continue to call upon corporates to partner ZIFA for long-term, mutually beneficial relationships.

We promise that we shall endeavour to safeguard their brands' reputations by upholding dictates of sound corporate governance.

For the few that are still fighting football, it's now high time we bury our differences.

The Warriors are our national asset and the team belongs to every one of us.

Under our leadership, we want to see a united football fraternity.

Most importantly, we are short of words to express (our) profound gratitude to the 12th man, our loyal supporters, for their unwavering support home and away wherever our teams play. You have created a bond and the players know, always, they have your backing.

We thank you and may you please continue with your support, and partnership, with this big and growing Warriors brand.

Felton Kamambo is the ZIFA president