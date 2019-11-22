Nigeria: INEC Fixes Nov 30 for Melaye, Adeyemi Rerun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 30 for the conduct of the supplementary and re-run elections for Kogi West Senatorial District and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency respectively.

INEC National Commissioner/Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mr. Festus Okoye, disclosed this yesterday at the end of the commission's management meeting.

The commission has said that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Smart Adeyemi, scored 80,118 votes while the PDP candidate Senator Dino Melaye, scored 59,548 votes after the conduct of the November 16 rerun.

Okoye said the development was necessitated by the pronouncement of the Collation/Returning Officer for the Senatorial District, affecting 20 Registration Areas (RAs), 53 Polling Units (PUs) and 46.767 Registered Voters spread across seven Local Government Areas of the Senatorial District.