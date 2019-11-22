Nigeria: Buhari, Tinubu, Others Attend APC National Caucus Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari, National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party's first Interim National Chairman Chief Bisi Akande yesterday attended a meeting of the national caucus at the State House, Abuja.

Also present were the governors of Zamfara, Gombe, Kebbi and Jigawa States and the deputy governor of Kano State, among others.

Resolutions at the meeting will be ratified at today's National Executive Committee meeting billed to hold at the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

The meeting is expected toto resolve the lingering tussle between the party's National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State ahead of 2020 governorship election in the state.

A resolution is also expected on the vacant positions in the National Working Committee of the party, particularly the offices of National Secretary and Deputy National Chairman, South.

The outcome of the recent governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States is another matter expected to be reviewed.

Penultimate Wednesday, the APC governors asked Oshiomhole, to either resign or convene a meeting of NEC to resolve all challenges.

The governors, who are operating under the aegis of the Progressives Governors Forum, said in the current circumstance, nothing short of a NEC or national caucus meeting of the party could resolve all increasing organisational challenges as a party.

The position was contained in a statement issued by the NGF Director General, Salihu Mohammed Lukman.