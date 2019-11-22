Nigeria: Lyon, Bello Receive Certificates of Return, Unveil Agenda

22 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented Certificates of Return to Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon and his Kogi counterpart, Yahaya Bello.

The commission presented the certificates to the governors-elect at separate events in Bayelsa and Kogi states. The two deputy governors-elect, Senator Degi Eremienyo (Bayelsa) and Edward Onoja (Kogi), were also presented with their certificates by the commission.

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa, INEC's National Commissioner in charge of Rivers, Bayelsa and Edo states, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, presented the certificate to Lyon.

He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, including the police, army, traditional institution, women and the youth for abiding by the law.

Speaking after receiving his certificate of return, Lyon, dedicated his victory to the people of the state, who he said made it possible.

"To all the people of Bayelsa, this is the time to come together to build our dear state. My victory at the poll is for the people and I am assuring you, my people, that I will not fail you," he said.

In Lokoja, INEC's National Commissioner in charge of Kogi, Nasarawa and Kwara states, Malam Mohammed Haruna, presented the certificates to Bello and Onoja at the commission's headquarters in the Kogi State capital.

He advised the winner of the election to embark on reconciliation since, he noted, the election was characterised by violence, adding that there was need to heal the wounds of the past.

