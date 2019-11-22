Namibia: ECN Gears Up for Elections

The Electoral Commission of Namibia this week assured Namibians that all was set for the national polls.

This is despite the pending verdict on the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), set to be delivered on Monday.

About 1,3 million Namibians have been registered to vote on Wednesday to decide who leads the country for the next five years.

Briefing foreign and local election observer missions in Windhoek this week, the ECN said there will be 4 241 polling stations countrywide. Of these, 1 410 will be fixed polling stations, while 2 831 are mobile stations.

The polling stations will be spread across all 121 constituencies.

The commission once again reiterated that the EVMs will be used in the election, despite mistrust from some members of the public, opposition parties and candidates participating in the elections.

What effect the outcome of the court challenge on the use of the EVMs will have on the conduct of the polls is yet to be seen.

Something is for sure, though, that Namibians are occupied with the decision to make that choice which could impact their lives for the next five years.

Eleven candidates will battle it out for the country's highest office.

For the first time in Namibian history, the presidential elections will be contested by a female candidate, as well as an independent candidate.

The presidential election results will be announced immediately after voting is concluded at every polling station.

Wednesday has been declared a public holiday to allow eligible Namibians to cast their votes.

The ECN's chief electoral officer, Theo Mujoro, on Wednesday urged political parties to have polling agents at each polling station to verify all the results that will be announced by the commission.

He said political parties and candidates can also tabulate their own results before the commission makes its official announcement to eliminate allegations of rigging.

Despite differing views on possible election rigging, politicians have had a fair chance to make their promises on how they intend to handle the affairs of the state over the next five years.