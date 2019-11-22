Nigeria: See Sports Beyond Recreation, Sirawoo Charges Athletes

21 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Honour Sirawoo, has charged athletes and team players in Yobe State to aspire beyond the state in their chosen sports.

He gave the charge in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, shortly after inspecting facilities at the August 27 Stadium, where he addressed athletes preparing for international championship among others as part of activities marking his two-day official visit to the state.

Sirawoo, who appreciated the level of engagements of young talents in the sports development architecture of the state said with determination, their dreams of becoming great players could be achieved.

He told the athletes that sports have gone beyond recreation to become a money-spinning venture, which if properly harnessed will reduce youth restiveness in the society.

"Sports is now a serious business, if you do it well, you will attract wealth, you will attract respect to your people, you will serve as a model to others and be useful to society," the nation's number one sports journalist said.

The SWAN President, who charged members of the association in the state to be proactive, equally called on the government to upgrade facilities at the August 27 Stadium to expand the frontiers of sports in Yobe State.

He urged SWAN members to close ranks with a view to growing the association to greater heights, emphasizing the need for training and adherence to the Statute.

During the visit, Sirawoo met with the state female hockey team preparing to represent Nigeria in an international hockey championship in Egypt, Yobe Desert feeder team, para soccer team basketball players, inspected the VIP lounge and gymnasium in the stadium.

The visit continues with a courtesy call on the Emir of Bade, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Suleiman II, who is a strong supporter of Sports and SWAN in Yobe State.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Sport
West Africa
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Crisis as Taps Run Dry in Zimbabwe's Second Largest City

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.