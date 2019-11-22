South Africa: Eight Suspects to Appear Before Court for Possession of Suspected Stolen Motor Vehicle

press release

Today eight suspects aged between 18 and 31 are expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrates' Court on charges of possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle, possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle parts (Golf 5 GTI) and for being in the country illegally.

Following a tip-off received from community members, the Boitekong police swiftly responded to the information and proceeded to an address in Sunrise View, where it was alleged that vehicle parts are being loaded into a truck. Upon arrival at the premises, eight suspects were found. It was established that seven of them were undocumented.

The premises was searched and a black Mazda 2 was found and subsequently linked to a theft case in Vanderbijlpark. Inside the house, parts of a VW Golf 5 were found, for which no reasonable explanation could be given.

Furthermore, a Toyota Hatsu and a Langley truck were also found on the premises and impounded for enquiry purposes.