South Africa: Hawks Investigation Results in 27 Years Direct Imprisonment for Drug Dealers

22 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Major General kholekile Galawe has welcomed the sentences imposed to Chike Okafor Ewile (27), and Sunday Matthew Chike (30),for dealing in drugs by the Kuruman Magistrate Court on Thursday, the 21st November 2019.

The two (2) accused were part of the syndicate that was arrested during a sting operation conducted simultaneously in the Northern Cape and the Western Cape on the 23rd of March 2018.

The operation was in accordance with the Hawks' resolve to stem the proliferation, selling and use of illegal drugs, which is steadily gaining momentum among the youth. It became evident that the threat had evolved as one of the targets relocated and operated from the Western Cape.

Chike Okafor Ewile was found guilty and sentenced to twenty three (23) years imprisonment; he is to serve an effective fifteen (15) years direct imprisonment.

Mr Sunday Matthew Chike was found guilty and sentenced to twenty (20) years or R80 000 fine; he is to serve an effective twelve (12) years direct imprisonment

"This province will not allow communities to be exposed to the use of drugs and anyone who is found to be involved in this crime will be brought to justice "Major General Galawe said.

