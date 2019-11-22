South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested for Business Burglary and Attempted Murder in Table View

press release

Ongoing efforts to bring the perpetrators of crime to book in the Province continue to yield good results. Our Members attached to Table View SAPS and a local security company arrested two suspects in their 30's who committed a business burglary at a cosmetic store in a shopping mall in Table View in the early hours of this morning. It is alleged that a 02:49 the suspects forced their way through a security gate with a black vehicle. Swift response from the local a security company in partnership with police members intercepted and encountered the suspects in action who started to fire shots at police and security officials. The members and the security officials returned fire. As a result, two suspects were shot and wounded. They were subsequently arrested. Meanwhile a third suspect fled the scene.

Upon on further investigation the alert members recovered that the suspects had looted the cosmetic store and dumped expensive fragrances estimated to be worth R500 000 in a big recycling bag. Other cosmetic products of which the value is yet to be determined, were also found. No police or security official was injured during the incident. Two suspects were arrested and they are expected to make a court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday, 25 November 2019 on charges of business burglary and attempted murder.

In a separate incident, a 39-year-old male was arrested in Table View after he entered a local auction house in Blaauwberg Road, yesterday, 21 November 2019.The suspect pointed a firearm at a female employee and demanded a cellphone. A scuffle between the suspect and employee ensued and she managed to get the firearm from the suspect and call for help. A rapid response from a local security company led to the arrest of the suspect. The firearm, a gas paintball gun and a cellphone were seized. The suspect was handed over to Table View police.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday, 25 November 2019 on charges of robbery and possession of a prohibited firearm.