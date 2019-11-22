South Africa: Suspect Smuggling Explosives, Nabbed At Border Post

22 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 34-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday, Thursday, 21 November 2019 at about 17h20 by the police at Beitbridge border post after he attempted to smuggle explosives into the country.

The Explosives were carried in four gallons that were loaded on the trailer. The suspect initially told the officials on duty that the gallons contained oil. He was then directed towards the baggage scanner. When the containers were subsequently opened, 398 pieces of blasting cartridges (explosive gel) were found and the suspect immediately arrested.

The suspect, who is from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe will soon appear in Musina Magistrate's Court on charges of Possession of Explosive materials.

The motive for this smuggling is not known at this stage however police investigations are continuing.

