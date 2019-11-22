South Africa: Five Suspects Apprehend in Lingelethu West and Worcester Areas

press release

The rapid and efficient response of our members in their quest to combat crime has produced successful results. Yesterday, 20 November 2019, members of the National Intervention Unit were deployed during Operation Lockdown when they received an anonymous tip-off of a house in Town Two, Lingelethu West that contained dangerous weapons and firearms. Upon their arrival at the address, they conducted a search and found a 9mm firearm with rounds of ammunition. The two suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and are expected to appear at the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court tomorrow, 22 November 2019, on the mentioned charge.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of this morning, 21 November 2019, at approximately 01:50, members of Worcester SAPS were busy conducting stop and search operations in the CBD when they spotted three suspects busy stealing goods from a truck in High Street. The members immediately approached the suspects who proceeded to run away to evade arrest. The members gave chase and, with the assistance of the K9 unit, all three suspects were arrested. One of the suspects was found with an Arminus .38 revolver in his possession which was confiscated. A case of theft from a motor vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearm was opened. All three suspects are expected to appear in Worcester Magistrate's Court once they have been charged.