South Africa: Five Suspects Apprehend in Lingelethu West and Worcester Areas

21 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The rapid and efficient response of our members in their quest to combat crime has produced successful results. Yesterday, 20 November 2019, members of the National Intervention Unit were deployed during Operation Lockdown when they received an anonymous tip-off of a house in Town Two, Lingelethu West that contained dangerous weapons and firearms. Upon their arrival at the address, they conducted a search and found a 9mm firearm with rounds of ammunition. The two suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and are expected to appear at the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court tomorrow, 22 November 2019, on the mentioned charge.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of this morning, 21 November 2019, at approximately 01:50, members of Worcester SAPS were busy conducting stop and search operations in the CBD when they spotted three suspects busy stealing goods from a truck in High Street. The members immediately approached the suspects who proceeded to run away to evade arrest. The members gave chase and, with the assistance of the K9 unit, all three suspects were arrested. One of the suspects was found with an Arminus .38 revolver in his possession which was confiscated. A case of theft from a motor vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearm was opened. All three suspects are expected to appear in Worcester Magistrate's Court once they have been charged.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Cameroon Teenager Wins International Children's Peace Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.