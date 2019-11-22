South Africa: Suspected Illegal Miners Who Surfaced With a Dead Body in Court

21 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Three suspected illegal miners who emerged from a shaft in Orkney with a dead body earlier this month are expected to return to court next week to face charges of illegal mining, trespassing and the illegal possession of gold-bearing material.

The accused - aged 35, 37 and 43 - were arrested at the ventilation shaft leading into the No. 6 shaft in Orkney on November 15.

"The accused were arrested after mine security followed up on a tip-off that the trio had surfaced with a corpse which was covered with bags. The dead man has been identified.

"However, circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated," police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said.

They appeared in the Orkney Magistrate's Court on Monday and were denied bail. Their next appearance will be on November 25.

Meanwhile, two suspects - aged 45 and 36 - are expected to return to the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on November 26 for a formal bail application after they were found in possession of illegal explosives and gold dust.

The pair were arrested on Monday at a house between Klerksdorp and Wolmaransstad.

"The police received information about suspected illegal miners who were seen entering a house. The accused were arrested after being found in possession of explosives, copper cable and gold dust," Myburgh said in a statement on Thursday.

They appeared in court on Tuesday on charges of possession of explosives, destruction of critical infrastructure, possession of gold, possession of copper and aluminium and possession of gold-bearing material.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Cameroon Teenager Wins International Children's Peace Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.