South Africa: The Prevention of Stock Theft Outreach Programs Are Still Underway

The SAPS Provincial Specific Crime Investigations led by Colonel Alpheus Mokale, have yesterday, 21 November 2019, engaged with several stakeholders including the community structures and the Department of Agriculture at Mehlareng Community Hall in the Magatle Policing area outside Polokwane.

As part of the ongoing community outreach programmes, the objective of this initiative is to eliminate Stock theft crime trends across the Province, through community engagement, to educate and share safety tips regarding livestock safety measures.

The campaign was attended by the SAPS Polokwane Cluster Commander, Major General Lesiba Mashilo, the SAPS Magatle Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Kanyane, the Provincial Commander of Stock theft Unit, Lieutenant Colonel Mafokwane and several other SAPS members from Magatle Police Station.

The outreach was supported by the Team attached to the SAPS Provincial Corporate Communication and Liaison Services led by Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi, Luitenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba and other members.

Colonel Mokale gave a presentation focussing on the following topics:

* High rate of stock theft;

* Unbranded livestock and ownership;

* Negative impact of unguarded stock;

* Accidents caused by livestock (stray animals) on our roads;

* Diseases that are spread by the unattended livestock and

* Establishment of farmer's structures.

Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi, advised community members regarding the importance of supporting each other in the community and building a strong team against the criminals and the importance of taking part in Community Based Crime Prevention Structures. In his presentation, more emphasis was on mob attacks and killings.

The representative from the Department of Agriculture Mr Mahlaela, during his address, highlighted the required procedures for brand-marking of livestock according to the Animal Identification Act.

Colonel Mokale proceeded in educating the attendees about the importance of reporting any livestock theft cases to the Police immediately, to report any misconduct by the police while reporting these cases and consequences of failing to brand mark livestock during court proceedings.

Community members were provided with the opportunity to raise concerns and they were fully answered by all the departmental representatives.

Major General Mashilo, appreciated the facilitation of this programme which will have a positive impact on the reduction of all the stock theft related crimes.

As the programme was concluded, the contact numbers of the Provincial Head of Specific Crime Investigation, Provincial Commander of Stock Theft Unit, the Cluster Commander, the Station Commander and the Community Service Centre (CSC), were shared among all attendees.

The Community outreach programmes are still continuing across the Province.