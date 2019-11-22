South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Pointing of Firearm and Possession of Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition in Belhar

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Western Cape

WESTERN CAPE - On Thursday 21 November 2019 at 18:50, the Crime Prevention Unit attached to Belhar SAPS followed up on information received about two men on their way to De Mist Street, Belhar, to commit a firearm related crime.

The members proceeded to the mentioned address and noticed two men fitting the description circulated. The men then pointed their firearms at the members and in turn the members fired two warning shots. The suspects then threw their firearms over a wall and were arrested for pointing of firearm and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The members confiscated one CZ 9mm firearm and magazine with 14 9mm rounds as well as one Jericho 941 9mm firearm and magazine with 15 9mm rounds. No injuries were sustained during the incident.

The suspects, aged 25 and 32, are currently being detained and are due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday, 2019-11-25, on the mentioned charges.