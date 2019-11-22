Uganda: Police Grill Socialite Bryan White Over Suspected Stolen Cars

Detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Kibuli, Kampala are grilling Brian Kirumira alias Bryan White on allegations that three of the vehicles in his possession were stolen.

The vehicles were tracked by Interpol and they were not cleared by their country of destination as required by the new international standards.

A police source said the vehicles were allegedly purchased by one Yassah Matovu Seguya.

Police raided Kirumira's home in Buziga in Makindye on Friday morning and impounded two vehicles. The third car was tracked and intercepted along Entebbe Road.

Each vehicle costs around Shs350m.

Detectives want to establish how Mr Kirumira came into possession of the luxurious cars.

Interpol have been tracking suspected stolen vehicles in Uganda and so far more than 20 cars have been impounded and parked at their headquarters in Kololo, Kampala.

This is the second time police are conducting a related operation at Mr Kirumira's home in just one year.

In July 2018, police raided the socialite's home and impounded a luxurious Mercedes Benz Cross Country on allegations that he acquired it fraudulently.

It was alleged that Mr Kirumira bought a Mercedes Benz Cross Country and paid only US$100,000 of US$250,000 (about Shs930,146,032). He allegedly promised to pay the balance, which he did not, prompting the former owner to report a criminal case of obtaining goods by false pretence against Mr Kirimira.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Kirumira about the incident were futile because he was still being grilled by detectives by the time of filing this story.