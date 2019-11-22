Uganda: Defilement Case - Police Quiz More Teachers

Police yesterday recorded more statements from some staff and pupils of St Peter's Primary School Nsambya over defilement allegations against one of their teachers.

The Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said they sent a team from their Gender-Based-Violence Unit to record statements from other victims who were allegedly defiled.

"We sent there our team which handles cases of violence and defilement," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Mr Owoyesigyire said they were still holding the suspect as his file had been forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The head teacher, Mr Francis Ssenabulya, told Daily Monitor that he was in his village on Friday when the victim's parent, who was enraged, attempted to assault the culprit.

This prompted his staff to invite the police to calm the situation.

He only received a call on Sunday morning informing him about the scuffle.

"There was a scuffle when the parent came. The only thing we did was to call the police. We took the girl to make a statement at Kabalagala in my car and I am waiting for the police report," Mr Ssenabulya said.

He said the suspect is employed privately at the school and lives in the staff quarters.

"An incident like that cannot be done in your face. You cannot know what the other person is thinking. We don't know whether he [teacher] came with this behaviour, I was shocked. He has been good. But it happened," Mr Ssenabulya said.

"It is not the first time that we have told children that teachers' residences are out of bounds. It is one of the school rules. We are going to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras but this will not see what is in people's hearts," he added.

Sources close to the school disclosed that eight pupils had been taken to hospital to ascertain whether they had been sexually abused. Luckily, the source, said the medical reports showed they had not been abused.

Mr Ssenabulya also confirmed that police recorded statements from the senior woman teacher, the matron, the deputy head teacher and some pupils.

Background

Mr Owoyesigyire earlier told Daily Monitor that they were holding a teacher of St Peter's Primary School Nsambya for allegedly sexually molesting a 10-year-old pupil in Primary Five. The victim is reported to have called his father on Friday. According to sources, when the father arrived, his daughter informed him that one of her teachers had been asking her to deliver books at his home, only to be told to remove her underwear.

