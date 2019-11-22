Uganda: Sentema, Lubigi Junctions to Be Ready in 40 Days - Unra

Road interchanges at Sentema and Lubigi on Kampala Northern bypass will be opened to the public next month, officials have said.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) media manager, Mr Allan Ssempebwa Kyobe, told Daily Monitor yesterday that both interchanges will ease traffic flow in the city.

"Our contractor has assured us that works on both interchanges will be ready before the year end and we believe the perennial traffic gridlock around these spots will be no more," he said.

The two interchanges are part of the capacity enhancement of Kampala Northern Bypass project which is being undertaken by Monta-engil, a Portuguese construction company.

Cost of construction

The entire project will cost Shs448b and is expected to be completed by 2021. The plan also indicates that other interchanges will be built at Kalerwe and Kisaasi roundabouts.

The Sentema interchange connects both Masanafu and Sentema roads to the main Northern bypass while the Lubigi interchange connects Hoima Road to the bypass.

The top of both interchanges offer a picturesque view of Nansana Municipality, Nabweru, Namungoona, Masanafu, Sentema, Busega and Bulenga areas.

Mr Kyobe noted that though the expansion of the entire 23-km stretch is still ongoing, they will be handing over facilities which are completed to ease traffic flow.

Apart from the two interchanges, Unra is also set to hand over three footbridges at Kyebando, Ntinda and Naalya for public use.

Asked why the project has taken long to get completed, Mr Kyobe said there had been land compensation issues. He said Unra has now acquired 100 per cent of the land needed for the project and the contractor should have no excuse.

Mr Kyobe said the works are at 60 per cent.