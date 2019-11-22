Eritrean Community Festival in Qatar

Asmara — Eritrean community in Qatar conducted its 10th annual festival. The festival was attended by a number of nationals, members of Diplomatic community and invited guests.

Indicating that the annual festival will have significant contribution in consolidating the attachment the nationals will have with their homeland and in strengthening the relations with other communities, Mr. Ali Ibrahim, Eritrean Ambassador to Qatar, said that this year's festival is unique for it is being held at the time of lifting of the unwarranted sanctions that was imposed on Eritrea.

The Chairman of the Eritrean community in Qatar, Mr. Wolid Yasin said "Festival is the reflection of our diversity, beauty and unity" and that is serving as a diplomatic bridge connecting with other peoples and communities.

The three day festival featured cultural pavilion, artifacts exhibition, cultural and artistic performances as well as exhibition portraying tourisms resources of Eritrea and history of the Eritrean people.

Certificates of recognition were also handed over to individuals for outstanding contribution in the success of the festival.