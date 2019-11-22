Eritrea: Commemorations of 40th Anniversary of Founding of Nuew

Asmara — The National Union of Eritrean Women branches in various countries commemorated the 40th anniversary of the founding of the union.

The Demmam branch of the union enthusiastically celebrated the 40th anniversary of the founding of the union in the presence of Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the NUEW and Ms. Weini Gerezghier, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

At the event, Ms. Tekea gave briefing focusing on the struggle the Eritrean women conducted in the past 40 years in realizing the national independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty as well as their contribution and participation in the national development drives.

At a ceremony organized on 16 November in connection with the 40th anniversary of the founding of the National Union of Eritrean Women, members of the union in Rotterdam, Holland, discussed on the activities implemented and future plan of the union branch.

Eritrean nationals in the US cities of Washington, Dallas, New Orleans, Huston and Texas also celebrated the 40th anniversary of the founding of the NUEW featuring various programs portraying the 40 years journey of the union.