Eritrea: Diplomatic Activities By Nationals in Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in various countries conducted diplomatic activities.

According to report, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Sudan, Mr. Ibrahim Idris met and held talks with the Deputy President of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Mr. Abdalla Hamdox, and Prime Minister of Sudan as well as with the Minister of Religious Affairs focusing on bilateral relations between the two countries.

At the meeting that was held on 17 and 18 November the two sides conducted extensive discussion on the progress of the agreement reached during the visit of President Isaias Afwerki to Sudan on September 2019, strengthening bilateral relations between Eritrea and Sudan as well as the situation of Eritrean community members in Sudan.

Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and Mr. Abdalla Hamdox expressed their country's readiness to develop bilateral relation with Eritrea.

In the same vein, Mr. Negassi Kassa, Eritrean Ambassador to the European Union conducted seminar to Eritrean nationals in Utrecht, the Netherlands, on the objective situation in the homeland.

Ambassador Negassi said that the new era of peace and cooperation unfolding in the region was as a result of the strong resilience and perseverance of the Eritrean people and its leadership and called for reinforced participation in all sectors of development drives.

Ambassador Negassi also called on the nationals to take advantage of the investment opportunity that the Eritrean Government is initiating that gives priority to nationals.

Likewise, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, Mr. Yonas Manna conducted seminar to nationals in Stockholm and its environs focusing on the objective situation in the homeland and the investment opportunities being initiated.

Eritrean nationals in Charlotte, the US, also organized a discussion forum on 10 November on the objective situation in the homeland.

At the event, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy and Ms. Hadnet Keleta, head of Public Relations, gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and called for strengthening contribution in the implementation of national development programs.

In related news, seminar focusing on strengthening organizational capacity was organized to members of YPFDJ organization in Juba on 17 November.