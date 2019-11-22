Kenya: Miguna Miguna, Raila Junior Tear Into Each Other On Twitter

It seems the animosity between the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and his one time ally Miguna Miguna is not ending any time soon.

This is after the former premiere's son, Raila Junior emerged with a blistering attack which apparently, the controversial lawyer, did not see coming.

Miguna seemed to have opened a can of worms when he blasted Junior following his earlier suggestion that, in order to improve service delivery, Nairobi should not have been a county but a metropolis while the surrounding areas should have been boroughs.

"In my opinion, Nairobi should never have been a county but rather it should be a metropolis and Lavington-Kileleshwa, Westlands Langata, Eastleigh, Dagoretti among others should be different boroughs. It's about the best means of distributing services to the communities," Junior had tweeted.

As his norm, the beleaguered lawyer did not waste any time as he responded to the younger Odinga with a scathing remark calling him "as confused as his father".

BOROUGH

"You are as confused as your (redacted) "father." Services are not distributed by changing the name from "county" to "borough. Your father used public money to take you to the USA for studies and you only returned with the word borough. Go to sleep," shot Miguna.

Junior, not one to easily bow out from a fight, challenged his father's friend-turned-foe, regarding controversial remarks he sensationally made on, October 17, in which he claimed Odinga's children with his wife Ida Odinga, were not his biological kids.

"I thought Joe Ager was my father, how did he (Raila) sire me?" Posed Junior.

He went on to taunt the embattled barrister reminding him he was enjoying some sound sleep at the comfort of his home unlike Miguna who was out in the cold in a foreign land after he was forcefully exiled.

"I was actually asleep when you tweeted, well me being in Kenya and you in baridii lands. I went to school in Wales and I believe the MSc In finance I have differs from your assertions," retorted Junior.

Miguna, who was at one time a close ally of the opposition leader to an extent of swearing him as the People's President during the heated 2017 General Election, fell out with Odinga and seems he has never forgiven him since his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, which he saw as betrayal of the highest degree.