Uganda: First Lady Directs Igg to Investigate Magogo

22 November 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Darren Allan Kyeyune

First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, has tasked the Inspector General of Government (IGG) to investigate Fufa president Moses Magogo over the alleged sale of Uganda's tickets for the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

Magogo is currently serving a two-month suspension from Fifa for selling the tickets to US-based associate Howard Schwartz, contradicting Article 21 (2) of the Code of Ethics.

Fufa vice president Justus Mugisha is currently serving as interim boss at Mengo.

This comes after Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana petitioned relevant government authorities and through Mulindwa Associates & Co. Advocates, he sought the attention of the First Lady on October 17.

In response, Ms Museveni through the Ministry has taken relevant action.

"The Permanent Secretary of MoES has sought for legal opinion and guidance from the Solicitor General MoJCS (Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs) on the way forward for government proceed with this matter in view of the facts and information that have been received on the matter. I have also requested the IGG to investigate this matter in views of the law of Uganda and take appropriate further action as necessary," reads part of Ms Museveni's letter, a copy of which Daily Monitor has seen.

"Fufa as a quasi-public body, and registered under the Ugandan laws, is subject to the Laws of Uganda, and this case can therefore also be prosecuted in Uganda under relevant laws related to corruption and embezzlement among others," Ms Museveni adds.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

November 18, 2019: First Lady Janet Museveni tasks IGG to investigate Magogo's case of alleged sale of 2014 World Cup tickets

October 10, 2019: Two-month suspension for Magogo by Fifa from all football-related activity commences

September 28, 2019: Magogo reveals AGM he is stepping aside for two months pending investigations

September 1, 2019: Fifa reportedly write to Magogo asking him to step aside

August 2017: Magogo voted for his second four-year term as Fufa president

June 2017: Fifa Ethics Committee notify Magogo they has kicked off investigations into his alleged sale of World Cup tickets, asking him to file his defence

May 2017: Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana petitions Fifa regarding Magogo's alleged involvement in the sale of 2014 World Cup tickets that had been allocated to Uganda.

August 2013: Magogo replaces Lawrence Mulindwa as Fufa president

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved.

