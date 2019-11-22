Uganda Raises Profile As Mice Tourism Destination

As Uganda firms up its position as a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) tourism destination, government is optimistic that its participation at IBTM World 2019 will raise Uganda's profile.

A team from Uganda Tourism Board, Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities and private sector just completed a three-day expo yesterday at IBTM where Uganda joined other destinations in marketing itself as a preferred destination for MICE.

IBTM World is the leading global event for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events industry, taking place annually in Barcelona - Spain.

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "MICE Industry by Event Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023", the global MICE industry was valued at $752 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $1,245 billion in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate of 7.5 per cent from 2017 to 2023.

Ms Lilly Ajarova, the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) chief executive officer, said Uganda's participation in MICE exhibitions has been part of Uganda's bigger strategy to position Uganda as not only a leisure destination but also a business host destination.

In 2017, Uganda was ranked the eighth Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events destination.

The development of the MICE tourism sector offers opportunities to diversify Uganda's tourism offering, providing new business opportunities, building human resources, and earning additional tourism revenues.