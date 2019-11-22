Tanzania: Tanapa to Introduce 3 National Parks

22 November 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania National Parks Authority(Tanapa) said yesterday that it was in final stages of establishing three national parks that will cover a total of 47,000 square meters.

Tanapa conservation commissioner Dr Allan Kijazi made the revelation when briefing journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday on the achievements they have recorded in the past four years of President John Magufuli's leadership.

He named the new parks as Nyerere, Ugola and Kigosi.

The Selous Game Reserve will be upgraded to Nyerere National Park as Tanzania endeavours to create the largest national park in Africa.

"The aim is to use our own natural resources in boosting Tanzania's economy through attraction of tourists," he said.

The three national parks will bring the total number of such conservation areas in Tanzania to 22.

Also Read

Govt in ambitious project to improve diary sub-sector

Africa media showcase highlights potential in African entertainment

Maputo urged to free 18 monitors

A total of 850 people will get employment through the establishment of the three national parks, he said.

This will bring the total number of direct employment under Tanapa to 1,500.

So far, he said, a total of 100,000 people are indirectly employed in Tanzania's national parks.

He also said Tanapa was working on an action plan on land use that will seek to reduce conflicts between itself and people who share boundaries with national parks. The project will cost a total of Sh5 billion.

He stressed that they used to have several boundary conflicts with wananchi but, so far they have sorted more than 80 per cent conflicts concerning boundaries therefore, coming up with a land use plan will create awareness to wananchi on restricted areas.

Explaining on the achievement, he said since 2015/19 they improved revenue collection at larger scale.

"Tanapa collected Sh3.5 billion during the 2015/16 financial year but the amount rose Sh42 billion during the 2018/19 financial year," he said.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Crisis as Taps Run Dry in Zimbabwe's Second Largest City

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.