Tanzania: Govt in Ambitious Project to Improve Diary Sub-Sector

Dar es Salaam — The government in collaborations with Land O'Lakes Ventures37, an American based company, have launched a five-year AgResult Dairy productivity challenge project, which aims at improving diary productivity in the country.

Through the ambitious five-year AgResult Diary productivity challenge project, the government plans to achieve approximately 23 million litres of additional milk production, translating in part to $9.4 million (Sh21 billion) in additional farmer revenue.

The AgResult diary competition challenge project, which will be implemented between April 2020 and 2024, aims at enticing the private sector to engage in promoting dairy farming by providing incentives to farmers.

AgResults is a new donor initiative designed to engage the private sector and encourage the development and adoption of agricultural technologies using results-based aid mechanisms.

"We are very excited to be here today and be a part of this innovative approach to strengthen dairy productivity in Tanzania. This prize competition has the potential to transform the country's dairy sector, specifically for its smallholder farmers," said Mr Rodrigo Ortiz, the lead consultant for AgResults.

Through the project farmers will gain access to quality inputs and receive regular training, which will improve their knowledge of livestock management something which will in turn boost the nutrition of cows.

Speaking during the a press conference to announce the project, permanent secretary at the ministry of livestock and fisheries professor Elisante Ole-Gabriel said through the project, extension officers from 26 regions from across the country will be trained on modern techniques.

The implementation of the project will start by training the extension officers from Dar es Salaam, Coast, Tanga and Morogoro on modern dairy farming technologies.

According to Prof Ole-Gabriel, Tanzania sits second on the continent with a high number of cattle, but milk production is still very low.

Tanzania Diary Board statistics as of May 2018 show the production of milk stood at 2.4 billion litres a year.

However, it is estimated that the demand for the highly nutritious liquid will increase by 600 million litres come 2020.