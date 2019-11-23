Rwanda Pull Out of Cecafa Senior Challenge

23 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The national football team, Amavubi, will not take part in the upcoming Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup tournament that start early December in Kampala, Uganda.

Guy Rurangayire, the acting Director of Sports at the Ministry for Sports, confirmed the development to Saturday Sport on Friday.

Without divulging much details, Rurangayire said that "There is no budget for the competition."

Besides the senior team's withdrawal, Rwanda has also this year missed the U20 Cecafa Cup and the Women's Cecafa Senior Challenge.

At the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge, hosted and won by Kenya, Amavubi were knocked out from the group stage. The regional showpiece was not held last year.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

