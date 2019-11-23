Nigeria: Burna Boy Has Two Chances At First Grammy

The nomination of his album 'African Giant' and his feature in Beyoncé's 'The Lion King: The Gift' gives the Nigerian singer a very good shot at the international award.

Nigeria's Burna Boy has been nominated in the Best World Music Album category for 'African Giant' in the 2020 Grammy awards. With Beyoncé's 'The Lion King: The Gift' contesting for the Best Pop Vocal Album, he has two shots at his first Grammy award.

Burna Boy, alongside Nigeria's Mr Eazi, Wizkid, Yemi Alade and Tiwa savage all featured in Beyoncé's 'The Lion King: The Gift' album released on July 19 this year.

Already there is significant buzz on social media with Nigerians congratulating Burna Boy on his nomination after he opened the show with these words on Twitter: "'African Giant' is Grammy Nominated! It's been a crazy day, so grateful to everyone on the album from the producers to co-producers to featured artists to engineers. I appreciate all your input to making the album. We should all be very proud."

A politician and founder of Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce wrote on Twitter: "In June this year, I was in Los Angeles to watch you accept your award for Best International Act. You made us proud, and the best part is, you're about to do it again - at the Grammys!!! Nigerians and I are very proud of you."

Don Jazzy wrote: "Congrats to the African Giant on the Grammy nomination. Congrats on having the most amazing couple of years. The Grammy is actually just the icing on the already juicy cake." He added that it would have been the organisers' loss if they don't recognise greatness.

Also, while congratulating Burna Boy, Naeto C described the nomination as history in the making.

The Grammy Awards is given in 84 categories. Amongst them are Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Solo Performance, and other areas such as dance, instrumentals and more.

Beyoncé is also nominated in the Best Pop Solo Performance for new vocal or instrumental pop recordings.

Artists contesting in the Best World Music Album category with Burna Boy include Altin Gün ('Gece'), Bokanté & Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet (Fanm D'ayiti), and Angelique Kidjo ('Celia')

Damini Ogulu better known by his stage name Burna Boy, is an afro fusion singer and songwriter. His work includes hits like 'Like To Party', 'Tonight', 'Yawa Dey', 'Run My Race', 'Don Gorgon', 'Soke', 'Pree Me' and 'Heaven's Gate'.