Nigeria: Davido Unleashes 'A Good Time'

Davido's new album, in memory of his mum, is packed full of surprises. Ferdinand Ekechukwu reviews the album titled, 'A Good Time'

'A Good Time' album by singer Davido (David Adeleke) has now been officially released. This is coming after celebrating the birth of his third child and first son. The hip pop star had announced the date for the release of his sophomore album via social media last Monday. Davido took to his Instagram handle revealing that the album will be released on November 22, 2019. "A Good Time Nov 22!!!!!!!!!!!" he posted.

The announcement gained huge reactions from other showbiz stars. To be released via Davido Music Worldwide/Sony Music U.K/RCA Records, 'A Good Time' serves as a follow up to Davido's last album titled "Omo Baba Olowo" which was released in 2012. The album contains songs like 'Blow My Mind' with Chris Brown, and 'Risky', with Jamaican DJ, singer/songwriter, Popcaan, which he released recently. Another international guest artiste on the album is Summer Walker.

'Risky' which was met with positive reviews had further heightened the anticipation of the album. The album features 17 tracks including familiar singles previously released like 'Assurance', 'Fall', and 'If'.

On the local scene, he's got one track alone with Zlatan, Naira Marley and Gunna on it, and a host of his DMW signee like Dremo, Yonda, and Peruzzi on the album.

However there's one notable artiste who's missing and that's the Starboy of his record label, Mayorkun.

The album was made available for pre-order a few days ago. On the back of the album, there is a picture of Davido, his dad and a statue of his late mum.

With 2019 being a phenomenal year for Davido, having sold out London's prestigious O2 Arena, infiltrated Billboard's Hot R&B chart with his massive single "Fall," which set a record as the longest charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history, as well as being one of America's most salaamed songs of this year.

A few months ago, the Nigerian superstar had talked about going 'phoneless' to complete his upcoming sophomore album.

As the wait continued for the album, the singer appeared on Icebox, another major American show on July 15, 2019. Icebox was just another stop on Davido's American media tour after appearances on Hot 97, New York with Ebro Darden and Laura Stylez, Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club with with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy as well as Nick Canon's Wild n' Out. While on the show, he told host, Zahir that Justin Bieber, Migos, Quavo, Gunna and Lil Baby will all feature on his new album.

He said: "Everybody waiting for the album, we got so much guest artistes on the album. Quavo, the whole Migos on the album, (Lil) Baby on the album, Gunna... By the Grace of God, Imma have Justin Bieber on that too."

While the album was still in the making, Davido continued updating his fans with details from the creative process with either pictures of studio sessions or pictures in the boardroom of Sony Music.

At a private album listening event which held last October, the 'Wonder Woman' crooner revealed that the album would be packed full of surprises; from a hotly-anticipated banging feature with American R&B new cat, Summer Walker, to a viral freestyle turned smash hit. After earlier bragging about including Meek Mill and Justin Bieber on the album, surprisingly they missed out.