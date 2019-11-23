Nigeria: I'm Not Going to Attempt 3rd Term, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he will adhere strictly to the Constitution by not attempting a third term in office.

Buhari said this on Friday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council Meeting (NEC), in Abuja.

"I'm not going to make the mistake of attempting a third term. Beside the age, I swore by the Holy Book that I will go by the Constitution and the Constitution says only two terms are available.

"I know that I'm in my last term and I cant afford to be reckless, I'm not going to ask for anybody's vote.

The President urged the NEC members to be conversant with Nigerian Constitution to avoid factors that made the party to loss election in some states.

"I want you to read the constitution. I made sure that when the constitution says the election as we did it in the last time will start in 18 months time or 20 months time. It is going to be followed strictly," he said.

According to the President, anybody who fails to maintain the respect of his constituents and is thrown out is his problem.

"Like the chairman said, all those who left us to the upper house, none of them was voted by his constituents. You want to take our people for granted but they know what they are doing," he said.

Buhari also urged the members to ensure that they are respected in their constituencies. "Yesterday at the meeting of the caucus, I made some comments which are still relevant here.

"But to me, the most important is that every member of NEC should reposition him or herself to make sure that he has dominated his constituency politically.

"The aim is that, as I mentioned yesterday, history will not be fair to us outrightly, if the APC collapses at the end of this term.

"History will be fair to us, if the APC remain strong and not only holds the center but make gains. People will reflect with nostalgia that once upon a time, the builders of APC made lots of sacrifices, worked very hard.

"The sacrifices are physical, material and moral to make sure that we maintain the leadership politically.

"This is what we should all aim at and ensure that our constituencies understand us and follow us to this great objective," he said.

Buhari, who described what happened to the party in Imo, Bauchi, Sokoto, Zamfara as unfortunate, urged the NEC members to discharge their responsibilities in line with the Constitution.

"What happened in imo, Bauchi, Sokoto, Zamfara is really unfortunate. I will like you in your constituencies to make sure that you read the Constitution of the party and understand it, and stick to it.

"NEC members must make sure that people elected are responsible from polling units to wards, local governments, states in their respective constituencies.

"This is the only way we can make this party survive, this is the only way history will be kind to us that we have led with absolute concern for the country and for the people.

"If for any other reason, you divide the party, at any constituency and it causes failure, then be prepared that history will not recognise you as a leader at any level at anytime," he said.

Earlier, the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who reviewed the party's performance in the last general elections, attributed its loss to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in some states to internal crises.

"Mr President, I have chosen to amplify where we lost but we also made some gains that quite understanding.

"I'm sure it is glading the heart of every APC member and even APC well wishers that the man who led rebellion against our party, former Senate President that people of Kwara state did not only denied him return to the Senate, they also voted out every element of PDP.

"And today from the governorship, we won, Senate we won and of course the House of Representatives and state House of Assembly.

"I think our victory in Kwara for me was most outstanding. I think we now generally refer to Kwara with pride as the Otooge revolution.

"We also won in Gombe State. I'm sure for our brothers in the North-East, Gombe with an incumbent PDP governor, our people only armed with their bear hands, but obviously with Mr President's good will, we defeated PDP in Gombe State and today Gombe is governed by APC governor," he said.

Present at the meeting were: former interim National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Others were Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wade, Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, Deputy Senate Leader, Prof. Ajayi Borrofice, Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu and Deputy Senate Whip, Sabi Abdullahi.

Also in attendance were governors of Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, Borno, Babagana Zulum, Kogi, Yahaya Bello, Katsina, Aminu Masari, Edo, Godwin Obaseki, Ondo, Rotimi Aksredolu, Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru and others.

President Muhammadu Buhari says he will adhere strictly to the Constitution by not attempting a third term in office.

Buhari said this on Friday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council Meeting (NEC), in Abuja.

"I'm not going to make the mistake of attempting a third term. Beside the age, I swore by the Holy Book that I will go by the Constitution and the Constitution says only two terms are available.

"I know that I'm in my last term and I cant afford to be reckless, I'm not going to ask for anybody's vote.

The President urged the NEC members to be conversant with Nigerian Constitution to avoid factors that made the party to loss election in some states.

"I want you to read the constitution. I made sure that when the constitution says the election as we did it in the last time will start in 18 months time or 20 months time. It is going to be followed strictly," he said.

According to the President, anybody who fails to maintain the respect of his constituents and is thrown out is his problem.

"Like the chairman said, all those who left us to the upper house, none of them was voted by his constituents. You want to take our people for granted but they know what they are doing," he said.

Buhari also urged the members to ensure that they are respected in their constituencies. "Yesterday at the meeting of the caucus, I made some comments which are still relevant here.

"But to me, the most important is that every member of NEC should reposition him or herself to make sure that he has dominated his constituency politically.

"The aim is that, as I mentioned yesterday, history will not be fair to us outrightly, if the APC collapses at the end of this term.

"History will be fair to us, if the APC remain strong and not only holds the center but make gains. People will reflect with nostalgia that once upon a time, the builders of APC made lots of sacrifices, worked very hard.

"The sacrifices are physical, material and moral to make sure that we maintain the leadership politically.

"This is what we should all aim at and ensure that our constituencies understand us and follow us to this great objective," he said.

Buhari, who described what happened to the party in Imo, Bauchi, Sokoto, Zamfara as unfortunate, urged the NEC members to discharge their responsibilities in line with the Constitution.

"What happened in imo, Bauchi, Sokoto, Zamfara is really unfortunate. I will like you in your constituencies to make sure that you read the Constitution of the party and understand it, and stick to it.

"NEC members must make sure that people elected are responsible from polling units to wards, local governments, states in their respective constituencies.

Why we're lobbying Buhari -- Obasa, Chairman Conference of Speakers

"This is the only way we can make this party survive, this is the only way history will be kind to us that we have led with absolute concern for the country and for the people.

"If for any other reason, you divide the party, at any constituency and it causes failure, then be prepared that history will not recognise you as a leader at any level at anytime," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier, the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who reviewed the party's performance in the last general elections, attributed its loss to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in some states to internal crises.

"Mr President, I have chosen to amplify where we lost but we also made some gains that quite understanding.

"I'm sure it is glading the heart of every APC member and even APC well wishers that the man who led rebellion against our party, former Senate President that people of Kwara state did not only denied him return to the Senate, they also voted out every element of PDP.

"And today from the governorship, we won, Senate we won and of course the House of Representatives and state House of Assembly.

"I think our victory in Kwara for me was most outstanding. I think we now generally refer to Kwara with pride as the Otooge revolution.

"We also won in Gombe State. I'm sure for our brothers in the North-East, Gombe with an incumbent PDP governor, our people only armed with their bear hands, but obviously with Mr President's good will, we defeated PDP in Gombe State and today Gombe is governed by APC governor," he said.

Present at the meeting were: former interim National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Others were Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wade, Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, Deputy Senate Leader, Prof. Ajayi Borrofice, Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu and Deputy Senate Whip, Sabi Abdullahi.

Also in attendance were governors of Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, Borno, Babagana Zulum, Kogi, Yahaya Bello, Katsina, Aminu Masari, Edo, Godwin Obaseki, Ondo, Rotimi Aksredolu, Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru and others.

vanguard