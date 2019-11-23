Algeria: Presidential Elections - All Measures Taken for Success of Electoral Process

Deputy Minister of National Defence, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (ANP), Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaïd Salah, said Thursday in Biskra that all measures have been taken for the success of the electoral process, welcoming the people's support for the People's National Army and their "determination" to go massively to the polls" on December 12th.

The Pople's National Army High Command "ensured that the legitimate and urgent popular demands, which are the basis for peaceful, civilized popular protests and which also take into account the country's supreme interest, are met. To this end, all the appropriate measures to preserve the security and stability of the Algerian peoples and the Algerian State have been taken, until the holding of the presidential elections," said the Deputy Minister of the National Defence in a keynote speech delivered on the third day of his visit to the 4th Military Region.

"All necessary security measures have been taken to ensure the smooth runing of the presidential elections, an important event for the country's future," he said.

"We all know that the support shown by the Algerian people for their Army is constant because it emanates from their deep conscience and their common sense, which is never wrong, he added after recalling the tireless efforts deployed by the High Command of the People's National Army to meet the people's demands and aspirations.

"The High Command of the People's National Army has accompanied, from the begining, the popular movement and showed support to the citizens' legitimate claims to make the expected change, achieve the main objective consisting in the organization of a presidential election as part of the constitutional legitimacy and respect of the State's institutions and restore hope to the Algerians for a better future," recalled the National Defence Deputy Minister.

In his speech, he said that Algeria's independence "will forever remain in the throat" of its enemies and that the People's National Army will continue to be "the worthy heir" to the National Army.

"The struggle resulting from the glorious Liberation Revolution, is a continuous action and a sustained process, hence new generations, especially young people, need to understand that the independence whose gleam gushed out through the November generation will forever stand in the way of yesterday enemies and their today servants, who have never digested Algeria's independence, he added.